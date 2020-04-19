New dates for The Tour de France





Following the statement by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, on Monday evening, where large-scale events were banned in France until mid-July as a part of the fight against the spread of COVID-19, the organisers of the Tour de France, in agreement with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), have decided to postpone the Tour de France to Saturday 29th August to Sunday 20th September 2020.

Unfortunately the new dates directly affect La Vuelta, the Tour of Spain, scheduled from August 14 to September 6, and the situation regarding the Giro d’Italia, which is scheduled to be held in May, has still not been determined, although everything points to a period after the World Championship, which would then put back La Vuelta to the month of November.

At the moment the only major upcoming race that remains unchanged is the Cycling World Championship, scheduled for September 27 in Martigny, Switzerland.

In the communiqué issued by the Tour last week, they wrote: “Initially scheduled from June 27 to July 19, the Tour de France will still take place on the planned route, without any changes: from Nice to Paris. In recent weeks, permanent contact has been maintained with the different bodies that make up the cycling community: riders, teams and organizers.

The women’s event, the Course by le Tour de France avec FDJ , scheduled for July 19 on the Champs-Elysées, is also postponed until a date yet to be determined, although its inclusion in the development of the 2020 Tour de France is guaranteed.

Photo courtesy: https://www.letour.fr