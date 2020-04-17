€30,000 APPEAL FOR SNOOKER STAR WILLIE THORNE





By Andrew Atkinson

A €30,000 fundraising appeal has gone out to help Villamartin based snooker star Willie Thorne – recovering at home – after undergoing chemotherapy treatment for leukaemia.

Father of three, Thorne, 66, has undergone chemotherapy at Torrevieja hospital after being diagnosed in March.

“I have been looking after Willie since being diagnosed,” said GoFundMe organiser Julie O’Neill.

“It has happened so quickly. After feeling ill for quite some time, not knowing what was wrong,” said Julie.

Leicester born Thorne has been receiving intravenous antibiotics at home: “Willie is unable to stand on his legs and needs a carer present, to assist him with his basic needs, as he builds up strength to become more independent.

“Willie is left in a very vulnerable situation – where money is nearly depleted. Where does he get help from?.

“What happens when he can no longer pay the carer? Everyone is on coronavirus lockdown, so it is a lot harder for people to just go and offer help to get him through this.

“It’s not only money that Willie needs. He may need lifts to and from the hospital for chemotherapy.

“And someone to translate, so he can fully understand what the medical professionals are telling him.

“Willie needs help – just a warm meal in his belly – surely he can’t be left like that with nothing?

“Willie’s treatment and recovery could take between 12-18 months. He is still in a lot of pain, which we’re trying to manage.

“Hopefully, doctors can get to the bottom of it and he can be a lot more comfortable, while trying to regain the strength and mobility in his legs,” said Julie.

Thorne is set to undergo further chemotherapy treatment later this month.

As well as one anonymous donation of 1000 euro, Professional golfers Mark Roe, Paul McGinley, Ian Polter and Francesco Molinari are just a few of the many people who have so far donated to the page with Mark Roe saying “So sad to see my lifelong friend struggling in this way He needs our support. Please everyone help ease the pressure so Willie can concentrate on getting well again. Roey.”

The page has so far achieved almost 5,500 euro toward a target of 30,000 euro. For anyone who might like to contribute to Willie’s support it can be found at:

www.gofundme.com/f/willie-thorne-recovery