Video gaming has been on the rise since our current situation forced everybody to sit at home. The gaming industry has been proclaimed the wealthiest among all the entertainment industries. This industry has gone ahead to affect people’s lives in many ways.
Here, we will be looking at the fantastic world video gaming statistics, in the bid to know more about the sector.
Incredible Gaming Industry Statistics
- The video game market in China is predicted to hit $35 billion by 2021. The number of gamers in China is said to be about 600 million. This is to tell you that they have more gamers than the entire population of the United States. This gives them the highest number of gamers in the world, even though they have just one gamer in the top 10 paid professionals list.
- Since CS:GO was released in 2012 it has brought with it a massive influx of casino style and gambling games. Sites like CSGOBook accept skins which can then be used to bet on CSGO matches or traded for better quality skins which you can use in game.
- 34 years is the average age of gamers according to statistics. Games are said to be for the young by most people. However, statistics has shown that 11% of the gaming populace is made up of people above 50, while 30% is made up of people under 18.
- The wealthiest professional gamer in the world has a total of $4 million earnings from gaming. His name is KuroKy Kuro Takhasomi, and he is German. His revenue is put at $4,165,926 in prize money, and he earns money playing Dota 2.
- Global gaming was worth $148.8 billion in 2019 according to Newzoo. There is a 7% growth in the video game industry year on year, with the Asia pacific region experiencing the biggest growth in 2028 – up to $71.4 billion income and 16.8% year on year.
- Steam is the preferred game marketing avenue for 47% of game developers. The percentage that chooses to sell on their website is just 26%. When you check the storefronts owned by publishers like Battle.net, you will notice 18% of sales only. Meanwhile, remember that Valve earns 30 cents from every dollar spent on Steam.
Game Studio Statistics
- Only 19% of employees of the game industry are female. Because of this, there have been a lot of policies by big gaming companies to foster equality. Some people believe that many games suck because of fewer women in the workforce.
- 19% of companies in the gaming industry employ more than 500 staff. However, the ironic thing here is that the percentage of companies in the industry that employ only one staff is also 19%. The percentage of companies that have between 2 and 5 employees in the industry is 15%.
- On Steam, the average price of games as at 2019 is $8.86. This moved from the $8.29 that it recorded in 2018, signalling a slight increase. This is nice when you consider the fact that the majority of games are free to play.
- In 2018, Steam released 25 games every day. Statistics has it that a total of 9,050 games were launched in 2018, and that brought the number of games in Steam’s database to 28,977, making a lot of options available for interested gamers.
- In 2018, the gaming video content stood at $5.2 billion revenue, and that is a very breath-taking amount. The revenue in question accrues only from the streaming of popular games. According to statistics, YouTube had only $1.2, while Twitch alone generated $1.6 billion. There is huge money in gaming.
Statistics for Different Devices
- 41% of gamers prefer to play with their smartphones. When you add people that play on their tablets, then you get up to 45% of gamers. This is to say that mobile is the preferable means of gaming. When it comes to the revenue, more than half of it comes from mobile gamers. The growth rate of smartphone gaming is 11.4% year on year, with an industry worth of $54.7 billion in 2019.
- The number of game studios creating games for PCs is 66%. After interviews, it was discovered that two third of the developers interviewed were creating PC games. The number of creators that were developing mobile games for tablets and smartphones stood at 38%. The number that focused on creating PlayStation 4/Pro games is 31%, while the number coming up with Xbox games is 28%.
- The most played PC games are Shooters and RPG games. The average PC game loves raising hell and raising levels more than any other thing. A look at the highest earning players will reveal this, because you have the best paid playing Dota 2, while the second highest play CS:GO. A look at the numbers reveals that 13% prefer to engage in role playing games, while shooters are also enjoyed by close to 13%. For puzzle games, you have 11%.
- 48% of the gaming studios are developing AR/VR games. It means that close to half of the developers at the game studios are developing augmented and virtual reality games. The HTC Vive has the highest number here, because about 33% of these developers are developing games that could work with this HTC headset. Behind the HTC Vive, you have 30% developing games for the Oculus Rift, while 13% are building for the Playstation VR from Sony. However, the thing that baffled researchers is that AR is believed to be at the center of gaming in the next five years by 34% of the developers. Those who think that AR will lead the way in immersive reality in the future are only 19%.
- The preferred operating system for mobile games is android. During the research it was found out that more than 53% of these developers are creating android compatible games. This strengthens the result of our study which placed android as having the biggest share in games. A check on the number of those creating games for iOS shows 50%. It was found out that 39% are not working on mobile games.