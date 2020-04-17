



Video gaming has been on the rise since our current situation forced everybody to sit at home. The gaming industry has been proclaimed the wealthiest among all the entertainment industries. This industry has gone ahead to affect people’s lives in many ways.

Here, we will be looking at the fantastic world video gaming statistics, in the bid to know more about the sector.

Incredible Gaming Industry Statistics

The video game market in China is predicted to hit $35 billion by 2021. The number of gamers in China is said to be about 600 million. This is to tell you that they have more gamers than the entire population of the United States. This gives them the highest number of gamers in the world, even though they have just one gamer in the top 10 paid professionals list. Since CS:GO was released in 2012 it has brought with it a massive influx of casino style and gambling games. Sites like CSGOBook accept skins which can then be used to bet on CSGO matches or traded for better quality skins which you can use in game. 34 years is the average age of gamers according to statistics. Games are said to be for the young by most people. However, statistics has shown that 11% of the gaming populace is made up of people above 50, while 30% is made up of people under 18. The wealthiest professional gamer in the world has a total of $4 million earnings from gaming. His name is KuroKy Kuro Takhasomi, and he is German. His revenue is put at $4,165,926 in prize money, and he earns money playing Dota 2. Global gaming was worth $148.8 billion in 2019 according to Newzoo. There is a 7% growth in the video game industry year on year, with the Asia pacific region experiencing the biggest growth in 2028 – up to $71.4 billion income and 16.8% year on year. Steam is the preferred game marketing avenue for 47% of game developers. The percentage that chooses to sell on their website is just 26%. When you check the storefronts owned by publishers like Battle.net, you will notice 18% of sales only. Meanwhile, remember that Valve earns 30 cents from every dollar spent on Steam.

Game Studio Statistics

Only 19% of employees of the game industry are female. Because of this, there have been a lot of policies by big gaming companies to foster equality. Some people believe that many games suck because of fewer women in the workforce. 19% of companies in the gaming industry employ more than 500 staff. However, the ironic thing here is that the percentage of companies in the industry that employ only one staff is also 19%. The percentage of companies that have between 2 and 5 employees in the industry is 15%. On Steam, the average price of games as at 2019 is $8.86. This moved from the $8.29 that it recorded in 2018, signalling a slight increase. This is nice when you consider the fact that the majority of games are free to play. In 2018, Steam released 25 games every day. Statistics has it that a total of 9,050 games were launched in 2018, and that brought the number of games in Steam’s database to 28,977, making a lot of options available for interested gamers. In 2018, the gaming video content stood at $5.2 billion revenue, and that is a very breath-taking amount. The revenue in question accrues only from the streaming of popular games. According to statistics, YouTube had only $1.2, while Twitch alone generated $1.6 billion. There is huge money in gaming.

