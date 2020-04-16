Civil Guard heavy fines for surfing and bathing at Guardamar amid COVID-19 restrictions





By Andrew Atkinson

The Civil Guard have posted photographs of people in Guardamar beach areas – surfing and sunbathing – during the strict no go areas lockdown, amid the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Fines have been proposed to the law breakers, after being caught by Policia National and local Policia de Guardamar del Segura surveillance.

Photographs released by the Policia show that the culprits were in sand dunes, near to the Marina, whilst the other law breaker was at the historic former fishermens houses on the Las Casas de Pescadores beach area.

Both the Civil Guard and local Policia continue to patrol the beach areas on the Alicante and Murcia coast, along with street patrols within cities and towns in provinces.

VEGA BAJA

The national and local Policia are acknowledging the support of the peoples of the Vega Baja, including Los Montesinos, where local Policia have been clapped in the town and urbanisation of La Herrada at 8pm, as they patrol the streets to make sure people are staying home. (Pictured).

“We thank people for staying at home. With the solidarity and effort we will get there. And we will continue to applaud those abiding the lockdown rules, they deserve it,” said a spokesperson from Policia local de Los Montesinos.

“Neighbours and family visits are also prohibited and if people are detected in a house they do not belong, a proposal sanction will be made.

“Such conduct is punishable with a minimum penalty of €600,” added a Policia local de Los Montesinos spokesperson.