



Aubameyang may be spending the coming winter market in Real Madrid … or in Barcelona. The Arsenal striker, who’s contract ends in 2021, could be one of the bargains on the summer transfer market and could leave the London club for a figure of around 50 million euro. For Madrid, the priority is Haaland and for Barça, Inter Milan’s Lautaro, but if either plan A falls through, plan B could see Aubameyang join one or other of the two Spanish clubs.

On March 23 the speculation was that Aubameyang had been offered to Real Madrid, but they told the footballer’s agents at the time that the Arsenal striker would not be their first choice for the number 9 shirt. That position is currently held by Norwegian Haaland.

Real confirm that they are looking for an established striker, because two years without Cristiano have shown that Zidane’s team is sadly lacking up front, something that they want to remedy as soon as possible, so Aubameyang could present a good opportunity . The Arsenal striker will have only one year left on his contract and his price would be around 50 million euros which in today’s market is not a fortune for a striker who holds the record for the best minutes per goal ratio in Premier League history

However Barcelona also feel that Aubameyang could be a good fit and provides a great alternative to Lautaro Martínez, the priority to reinforce the Barca front line, but with a price tag of 111 million it is quite a lot more than the Catalan side wants to pay.

Madid has approached several forwards who could be on the market in the summer to complement Benzema, including Lautaro himself, but the Argentine made it quite clear that his priority is to team up with Messi at Barcelona, so Real Madrid pulled out of the bid.

It is not the first time that Aubameyang has been on the Real Madrid radar, as they made enquiries when he was the star striker at Borussia Dortmund. Now his contractual situation at Arsenal makes him very attractive to the big European clubs, since he has refused to renew with Arsenal and has asked to leave this summer with only one year left on his contract.

Aubameyang himself was negotiating with Barcelona during the last winter market but the London club convinced him to see the season out, so it will be this summer when his future is defined.

Aubameyang has already been linked to Inter, PSG, Manchester United and, a few days ago, Real Madrid. They are now all trying to probe the final price of his transfer and the salary that the striker wants to receive.

Aubameyang says that he wants to make a decision during the month of June, although the coronavirus crisis could delay the announcement of any transfer. However Arsenal are clear that they will sell to alleviate their financial problems.