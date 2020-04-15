



We all wait all year long for summertime to arrive so we can have some outdoor fun after being cooped up in our homes all winter long. Once the temperatures start to rise, everyone starts to plan for their beach getaways and all the new activities they want to try.

Whether you prefer land or sea, you will surely find an activity that you are eager to try. Water activities and other more daring sports have become very popular and are now more accessible than ever. With the right gear and the right attitude, you can be well on your way to making this summer an epic one.

If you are not sure which outdoor activities you may want to try this summer, here are some ideas to help you plan your vacation:

Paddleboard Yoga

If you are into yoga but believe that it is not fun enough to spend your summer doing, then you must give paddleboard yoga a try. This incredibly challenging activity is the latest trend in spiritual wellness and exercise. You do not have to be a seasoned yogi to be able to do this sport, you only need to have the ability to balance on a surfboard.

Sports buffs at WhiteWaterCoach.com recommend you start with practicing how to maintain your balance on the board and your ability to get back up if you happen to fall off. Once you have that in check, you can move on to enjoy a more engaging yoga session than the ones you are used to on dry land. All you need is your paddleboard, a leash to keep your board closeby, and an anchor to avoid being distracted by the water current.

It is yoga, after all, so you need to remain mindful during the course of your practice.

Kayaking

If you are planning to spend your summer with a group of your friends, then you should definitely have kayaking on your list of fun adventures. Kayaking can be done on any body of water, be it a river, ocean or a lake. So, wherever you are going, you will find somewhere to try it out.

Many people are becoming passionate about this relatively simple water sport, as you do not need any sophisticated gear to be able to kayak. Just a couple of hundred dollars can have you well equipped for your next kayaking trip. If you are going to a scenic location, kayaking will be the perfect activity to get in a good workout while enjoying the view at the same time thanks to its low impact nature.

Snorkeling

Perhaps one of the more common watersports, however, no beach time is ever complete without getting some underwater snorkeling action. No matter how many times you have gone snorkeling, you can guarantee that every single time you will have a totally different experience.

The vast underwater world will never cease to amaze you with the countless extraordinary creatures that you get to see in their natural habitat. The best thing about snorkeling is that anyone can do it. If you are still not ready for a full-on diving experience or are looking for a more family-friendly adventure, then you should give snorkeling a go this summer.

There is no need to worry about any extra costs since a few affordable snorkels, masks and fins are all you need to enjoy this magical experience.

Hiking

If you are more of a dry land person, do not worry, there are still tons of activities that you can choose from to try out this summer. Instead of gathering for a typical barbeque, party at one of your friends’ backyards like every summer, take the party outdoors and go on a fun hike.

Hiking is an amazing way to actively enjoy the fresh outdoor weather. Find a great hiking trail and arrange for a trip with your friends and family. Make sure you choose a trail that can accommodate your group’s different physical abilities. You should also do some research and share your findings with the rest of the group so that everyone can be well prepared with the necessary gear.

Biking

Biking remains to be one of the most fun activities to do outdoors once the weather allows for it. There is nothing like having the fresh breeze cool you down from the summer heat while whizzing by on your bicycle. If you are traveling abroad, biking is the best way to explore a new city. Unlike subway rides, you get to do some sightseeing in an entertaining way and a more active way than walking.

Summer is the season of fun and adventure. Make it a point to get out of your comfort zone this summer and try different activities. Aim to do at least one new activity each week; you can even have your friends partake in this quest.

You will encourage each other to be more daring and create some amazing memories. It will also be a great opportunity to recharge for the rest of the year.