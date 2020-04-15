



Community registers 200 new cases with over 40% in Care Homes

Spain has now recorded 177,633 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 5,092 in the last 24 hours, the highest figure declared since last Thursday and over 2,000 more than yesterday’s figures

The number of deaths, however, 523 more than yesterday, showed a reduction of 44 bringing the overall total to 18,579, according to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health.

The Community of Madrid continues to be the epicentre of the contagion with 49,526 cases and 6,724 dead, followed by Catalonia with 36,505 people infected and 3,756 deaths from the virus.

Castilla-La Mancha has 14,680 suffering from the illness and 1,755 deaths, and Castilla y León 13,697 infected and 1,337 dead. Andalusia has 10,595 people affected, of which 169 asymptomatic positives are included in the total confirmed, and 865 deaths.

CASES AND DEATHS IN VALENCIAN COMMUNITY

In the Valencian Community there have been 211 new cases of coronavirus, 38 more deaths and 291 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Since the first case of the pandemic was detected in early March, 9,424 people have been infected in the region, 945 have died and a total of 3,360 patients have been cured of the illness.

A total of 1,412 people remained admitted to the Region’s hospitals: 778 in Valencia, 417 in Alicante and 217 in Castellón. Of these patients, there are 305 remain in intensive care units (ICU), 11 fewer than yesterday: 153 in Valencia, 115 in Alicante and 37 in Castellón.

By province, 59 of the new positives have been registered in Castellón, 55 in Alicante and 97 in Valencia.

Ten more people have died in the last 24 hours in the province of Alicante due to the pandemic. This represents an increase from the previous day, when 5 people died. The total number of deaths in the province has risen to 357. The number of people in hospitals admitted due to the disease and in Intensive Care Units continues to decrease.

66 medical staff have been discharged, with 494 having already returned to work, and 32 new health staff have tested positive, bringing the total number of health workers infected to 1,524.

CARE HOMES CONTINUE TO BE OF CONCERN

However it is the evolution of the pandemic in nursing homes that is causing most concern, as there are currently 97 in the Community with cases of covid-19.

Of the 200 new infections in the last 24 hours, 80 have been residents of care homes and 61 have been members of staff. In addition, of the 38 deaths since yesterday, 21 of them have been in these residences.

SPAIN IS THE SECOND MOST AFFECTED COUNTRY

Spain is still the second country most affected by the number of infections, followed by Italy, which has 162,488 people infected and 21,067 fatalities due to Covid-19.

Germany is now in fourth position, with a total of 132,210 positives and 3,495 deaths, ahead of France, which has 131,362 infected people and 15,750 deaths. The United Kingdom remains the sixth most affected country, with 94,845 cases and 12,129 deaths from coronavirus.