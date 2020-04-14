



THE fragrant smell of Lavender is ideal for gardens on the Costa Blanca, with its origins, a herb native to northern Africa and the mountainous regions of the Mediterranean.

Lavender will thrive in the ground and in pots, making a stunning addition to any garden, with sweeping drifts of colour, from early summer, right into the autumn.

Tough and dependable, and lasts for several years, under the right conditions. Growing Lavender is easy and will be successful – in well-drained soil and full sun.

Lavender will not thrive, due to overwatering or too much shade. Established, it is very low maintenance and requires minimal watering or pruning.

If the stems become woody as it matures, prune it back by about half its height in the spring, to promote fresh new growth and robust flowering.

Unpruned Lavender have a tendency to sprawl, leaving a hole in the middle.

Lavenders range in purple violet blue, rose, pale pink, white and the leaves vary in shape and colour.

Grown for the production of its essential oil for cosmetic uses Lavender is believed to have some medicinal uses.

Lavender oil is believed to have antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, which can help to heal minor burns and insect bites.

Harvested as a fragrant floral arrangement, pomander sachets, and making potpourri. Note that the Lavender plant is toxic, when swallowed.

GARDEN FELIX Los Montesinos.