Ex-United star Fellaini discharged from Chinese hospital after three weeks COVID-19 treatment





By Andrew Atkinson

Marouane Coronavirus, Fellaini, Man Utd, China was discharged from a Chinese hospital on April 14 after spending three weeks being treated for COVID-19.

Ex-Manchester United and Everton star Fellaini joined Shandong Luneng from United in February 2019 in a £10.4 million move from Old Trafford.

Fellaini, 32, is the only player reportedly known to have contracted coronavirus in the Chinese Super League (CSL).

Fellaini will spend 14 days in quarantine for further observation following his release from hospital.

Belgium international Fellaini revealed on March 22 he had tested positive for coronavirus, having returned to China, assuring he was feeling fine.

While in hospital in the city of Jinan, Fellaini posted videos of himself on Instagram exercising in his room.

“Stay fighting, stay positive, stay brave, stay ambitious, stay strong, stay focused,” said Fellaini.

“Fellaini was assessed and was deemed to have recovered, and was discharged,” Shandong said in a brief statement.

Wuhan, China, where the outbreak emerged in December, says that it has curbed the illness at home – but is worried about a second wave of infections from overseas.

Fellaini’s positive test dealt a blow to the Chinese Super League’s hopes of starting the season, after its February 22 start date was indefinitely postponed.