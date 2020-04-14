Ex-Calpe resident Tony Slater tribute night for NHS staff





By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

A special tribute night for NHS workers, in recognition of the tremendous work and sacrifices made during the coronavirus pandemic, has been arranged by former Calpe resident Tony Slater.

“The evening will be fancy dress, with the invitation to 170 representatives of the NHS, from porters, doctors, nurses, ambulance, GPs and district nurses,” Tony told The Leader.

Former proprietor of Calpe Rock, Tony who performed in the sixties and seventies, started his career – sharing the stage with Dame Shirley Bassey – and has raised thousands of pounds for charities since.

“It will be an emotional event,” said Tony, who has pencilled in September 18, in Preston, Lancashire, for the NHS tribute night.

“Unfortunately I cannot accommodate everyone. They are all Angels, so please excuse me for having to leave so many heroes out,” said Tony.

“The bulk of invitations will go the the Front Line Services. It is an honour and privilege to arrange a tribute for the benefit of the NHS staff,” said Tony.

