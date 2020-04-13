



Benijofar Oscar Award winning performer, pie-maker-Baker extraordinaire Martin Dean returned to the stage (and bake house) to keep spirits up in the coronavirus lockdown.

ANDREW ATKINSON reports.

“IT’S hard to be alone, without our family and friends at the time of the coronavirus. But we’ll soon be back together,” said Martin.

“We need to be strong,” said Martin, who has been performing as Johnny Cash, Elvis, Neil Diamond, Barry White, Amy Winehouse, Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Abba and The Village People.

“You must stay safe,” said Martin, 50, from Lower Kersal, Salford, a former croupier, who performed via video-link.

“Stay home,” said Martin, who has an audience, from Almoradi to America; Benijofar to Beijing; Crevillente to Crewe; Dolores to Dundee; El Raso to Egypt.

Martin’s lyrics in the Elvis hit ‘The Wonder of You’, included: Coronavirus gave me constipation. The world in isolation, rub down with sanitation.

“Always wash your hands. I always wear my rubber gloves in everything I do, because of the Wuhan flu,” quipped Martin, who performed from Formentera to France; Guardamar to Germany; Jacarilla to Jerusalem.

From Los Montesinos to London; Murcia to Mumbai; Orihuela to Orlando; Playa Flamenca to Preston; Quesada to Queensland; Rojales to Russia; San Miguel to Stockport; Torrevieja to Turkey and Villamartin to Vienna.

“Coronavirus days will soon be over. I can’t wait until we get back together again. Thanks to the medics and the emergency services.

“The doctors and nurses for fighting the coronavirus. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” said Martin.