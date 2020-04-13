EGGSTRA-EGGSTRA READ ALL ABOUT IT!





Easter rolls on for Furies – + Tyson spends £557 on pizza – & £100 tip

By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor

World Boxing champ Tyson Fury and his wife Paris pulled no punches over Easter – to the delight of their children – who were presented with Easter eggs and a pizza delivery!

Paris, 30, posted photos on Instagram with Easter eggs, saying: “Happy Easter everyone! My babies have already started on their eggs.

“I’ve asked them why do we have celebrate Easter. They said ‘Jesus birthday?’ Well close enough #hehasrisen’.”

Fury, in isolation during the coronavirus lockdown at his Morecambe, Lancashire home, had a pizza delivery worker reeling against the ropes – when given a £100 tip!

Fury, 31, who defeated Deontay Wilder, in February, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, to take the WBC title, ordered a £500 pizza delivery for himself, Paris, her parents and their five children.

Various pizzas, mixed grill platters, king prawns, steak and chicken wings were amongst the order – and 25 cans of Diet Coke.

Fury, who remained 2 metres distance as the order was placed at his front door, said: “We’ve got nothing else to spend our money on during lockdown!”.