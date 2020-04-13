



The City Council’s of Orihuela and Torrevieja will distribute face masks on public transport starting tomorrow

Orihuela’s Councillor for Emergencies, Víctor Valverde, has announced that on Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 of March the distribution of free facemasks will take place at Railway stations, bust stations and public transport stops.

This measure is to be adopted after the government announcement allowing many non-essential personnel to return to work. The masks will be distributed by police agents and Civil Protection.

Masks will also be distributed in Torrevieja on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 7.15am. The council has received 20,000 masks from central government.

They will be distributed by the Guardia, Local Police and Civil Protection at the bust station and at the Eres de la Sal bus exchange. Police cars will follow buses handing out masks to customers who use the service during the course of the two days.