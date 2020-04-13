Burglars targeting premises despite coronavirus lockdown





By Andrew Atkinson

Burglars are targeting premises in the coronavirus lockdown – that has hit businesses hard along the Costa Blanca – with Orihuela businesses robbed over the weekend.

“Beware – the thiefs are out – we have had our TV stolen from our bar,” said the proprietor of An Sibin, based at Calle Niagara urbanisation, Las Calas, Orihuela.

A picture of the male robber was captured on video and the owners are appealing to help catch the criminal.

The burglary is one amongst thefts from properties in and around Calle Niagara.

In Murcia the Civil Guard have increased patrols in and around isolated properties in provinces following burglaries.

The Guardia Civil had been active within the Vega Baja after a plethora of burglaries along with other Valencian regions after an increase in burglaries, with 50 properties ransacked in a weekend in February, prior to the coronavirus lockdown.

POLICIA CHECKPOINTS

Meanwhile Policia were active on Easter Sunday at checkpoints and patrolling throughout Spain.

Fines, for people out walking and owners of vehicles were impounded, for those breaking the strict regulations COVID-19 lockdown legislation.

“A zero tolerance policy is in place – unless you have an emergency – stay home. Those who break the State of Alarm regulations will be fined and their cars impounded,” said a Policia spokesperson.