Tim Brooke-Taylor dies from Coronavirus





According to his agent, Tim Brooke-Taylor has died this morning from Coronavirus. The former ‘Goodies’ star and a regular on Radio Four programme ‘Sorry I Haven’t A Clue’ for over 40 years, was 79 years of age.

Mr Brooke-Taylor’s agent said in a statement: ‘It is with great sadness that we announce Tim’s death early today from Covid-19.” He added that “we all thought he was recovering’ from the ‘dreadful virus.”

Comedian Jack Dee, who hosts the BBC Radio 4 series I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, said: ‘It has come as devastating news to hear that has succumbed to this dreadful virus – especially when we all thought he was recovering.

‘Tim was a delightful man and never anything but great company.

‘It has always been one of the great joys of my career to work with someone who was part of the comedy landscape of my childhood.

“His loss at this dreadful time is particularly hard to bear and my thoughts are with Christine, Ben, Edward and their families.”