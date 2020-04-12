



The European Parliament is investigating whether Spain’s ‘lockdown’ has violated human rights

“The Government of Spain has illegally introduced a very dangerous and disturbing system of suspension of individual rights that could be classified as a de facto transitory dictatorship,” maintains the document registered in Europe.

We confirm receipt of your complaint and “we let you know that we are currently studying your case.” This is the response of the Human Rights Commission of the European Parliament to the petition presented by the Spanish lawyer José Ortega against the government decree declaring Spain’s state of alarm.

Ortega officially registered his complaint before the commission of petitions of the Eurochamber, through the, claiming that it is a violation of “fundamental rights in Spain”.

The letter urges the European authorities to instruct the Government of Spain to modify the Royal Decree of March 14, and the extension of the 17th of March “so that its measures of free movement are limited but not prohibited, and which must include a series of outdoor activities, that may be carried out by members of the public.”

In the opinion of Ortega, what the government outlines as “limitations” constitutes, in reality, an “effective suspension of the right of free movement, which is a fundamental right of a person included not only in the European Convention on Human Rights but also in other International Human Rights Treaties and, of course, also included in the Spanish Constitution”.

Although Spanish law establishes that “the acts and provisions of the Public Administration adopted during the states of alarm may be appealed to the courts, in Spain the courts have closed their doors, which causes the unusual a situation that not only has the Government de facto and illegitimately suspended a fundamental right “of citizens, but that” sanctions are being imposed and mass arrests are taking place”. This has given rise to an “unusual situation” because “there is no one to complain or appeal to,” the petition maintains.