Boris leaves hospital to convalesce at Chequers





Downing Street has reported that the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus on 27 March, has been discharged from hospital, although he will continue his recovery at his country residence, Chequers. For the time being, and on the advice of his medical team, he will not immediately return to work.

As he was leaving hospital this afternoon he said that he wished to thank all the staff at St. Thomas Hospital for the brilliant care he has received, according to a spokesman.

The prime minister’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds, who is expecting a baby, said on Twitter: “Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky.

“There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones.

“I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you.”