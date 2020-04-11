



The incidence of the pandemic is much less pronounced in the interior of the Vega Baja with 8 deaths and 97 positives in the department of Orihuela.

The Generalitat Valenciana has launched an updated service which now provides coronavirus data in each health area of ​​the Valencian Community. It shows that the region covered by the Torrevieja Department of Health, with a population of 186,000 people, on Friday evening, had recorded 34 deaths and 297 positive cases

The website launched by the community shares graphs, global data and the mortality rate with a information mirrored on that created by John Hopkins University in the United States.

The number of cases and deaths on the Vega Baja coast is much higher than in the interior. The Orihuela health department has recorded 8 deaths in the Vega Baja Hospital in Orihuela (San Bartolomé) and 97 positive cases..

The department of Orihuela, with a population of 168,000, covers Orihuela city and its districts -with the exception of Torremendo, Entrenaranjos and Orihuela Costa, Callosa de Segura, Bigastro, Almoradí, Albatera, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, Redován, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Rafal, Jacarilla, Dolores, Algorfa, Catral and Benferri.

At least eight patients are still in the ICU and more than twenty are being cared for in the Vega Baja Hospital.

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, revealed on Friday that 19 people had died in the city from coronavirus since the health crisis began, almost a month ago, and there hadbeen 219 confirmed infections in the municipality. That was the first official data on deaths and cases in Torrevieja that had been provided since the start of the outbreak.

Residents who have lost their lives to the disease are between 70 and 84 years of age, according to the first mayor.

“Yesterday there were less than 50 people on the ward, emergency room and ICU”, at the University Hospital of Torrevieja, “according to the mayor, who made public the data through a video on social media.”

Hospital patients have been back in “individual rooms for quite a few days”, after, during the peak, the hospital had to resort, for the first time in its history, to doubling some of the patients up.

Municipal sources have said that most of the infections are concentrated in the city, more than 70% of the total. This could be explained, however, by the fact that all of the patients without a health card in the municipalities supported by the hospital are attributed to Torrevieja, and there are a considerable number of patients displaced from other communities who are not registered.

Among the cases recorded are those that have been confirmed in the care homes in Torrevieja, however the lack of information remains very marked. Neither the Department of Equality, which manages public residences, nor Health, have provided the number of cases in each centre. We do know, however, that there are several positives in the private care home Santo Hospital Inmaculada (80 residents) and at least one in the public care home of the Third Age (170 residents).

The Torrevieja health authority currently supports Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, San Miguel de Salinas, San Fulgencio, Los Montesinos, Formentera del Segura and Benijófar which the Generalitat puts at a population of 186,000 people.

Just a few weeks ago the health department, managed by Ribera Salud, said that the number of health cards that had been issued amounted to about160,000, a substantial difference in data, especially when calculating death rates and positive cases with respect to the total population.

The mayor of Guardamar, José Luis Sáez, said yesterday that there were 95 residents in the town who were isolating at home with the assistance of the health centres throughout the department.

The Mayor of Torrevieja has given his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also wanted to thank the work of the officials of the Department of Social Services of the City Council.

In the province of Alicante 310 people have died from the infection since the outbreak began. The number of deceased in Torrevieja represents 6% of the total.