GENERALI in fight against Covid-19





International level, Group establish fund €100m+ to combat Covid-19 worldwide

Quote: ‘At the end of the insurance coverage period, the amount of the fund of 37 million euros that has not been consumed, will be used to fight against Covid-19’.

In a letter to Leader reporter Andrew Atkinson, GENERALI, say that they are actively participating in the fight against COVID-19.

“We live in an extremely complex moment in which the solidarity and support of all will allow us to overcome this situation and regain normality.

It is precisely solidarity and effort to face this epidemic that are the reason for our communication. We wish to share with you that GENERALI actively participates in the fight against Covid-19.

At the international level, our Group has established a fund with more than 100 million euros to combat Covid-19 worldwide and especially in the most affected countries.

In Spain, we are part of a high-value initiative aimed at our healthcare community, made up of more than 700,000 doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, caretakers and ambulance personnel who risk their lives for all of us.

For them, the insurance sector has created the largest group insurance in history in our country, the cost of which exceeds 37 million euros, fully assumed by more than one hundred insurers. Among them, is obviously GENERALI with a contribution of 1.8 million euros.

At the end of the insurance coverage period, the amount of the fund of 37 million euros that has not been consumed, will be used to fight against Covid-19.

We are especially proud to be able to help the health personnel of our country, who are the true heroes of this fight against the pandemic and to whom society will always be indebted.

We firmly believe in the power of collaboration to deal with this difficult situation. This initiative is a sample of everything we can do if we stay together and work together for the common good.

All of us who form GENERALI wish you and yours the best and we remind you that we are fully operational and at your disposal through.”

Mediator J.M. Hercules Ases. de Seg., S.L. (ag.) at 96 532 79 25 martaaguirre@generalimediadores.es