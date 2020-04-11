



Quote: ‘The EFL Board is currently working on the basis that end-of-season play-offs will take place across all three divisions as normal, with two-legged Semi-Finals and a Final’.

By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor LEADER EXCLUSIVE

EFL Championship football plans to return to action – behind closed doors – with all clubs notified of the schedule, in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

“We currently estimate that the League will require approximately 56 days to complete the outstanding matches in the season – including Play-Offs,” said EFL chairman Rick Parry.

In a letter to EFL clubs, Parry said: “We are committed to ensuring that clubs are provided an appropriate notice period, to ensure you are able to prepare operationally, given the scale and impact of the postponement in place.

“The EFL Board is currently working on the basis that end-of-season play-offs will take place across all three divisions as normal, with two-legged Semi-Finals and a Final, although no decision has been taken on the likely venue as it will depend on the circumstances at play at the time.

“It is our working assumption at this stage that matches will be played behind closed doors, when we eventually return, and as part of our contingency planning we are absolutely mindful of the need to try and mitigate the cost of this to Clubs as best we can.

“Clubs should be advised not to recommence any training activity with players until 16 May at the earliest.

“How and when we return -including training – is clearly subject to change and any decisions will be taken in conjunction with the Government and relevant health authorities.”

EFL players have been given training programmes by their respective clubs to undertake – via video links – after the coronavirus lockdown was put in place.

Video links training programmes have been given to Premier League clubs players.

Racing San Miguel, who play in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8, have been using the video link training programmes, following Spain’s lockdown on COVID-19.