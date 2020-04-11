



By improving your home’s energy efficiency, you could save a lot of money on your gas and electricity bills. This will be even more effective during the winter period as your energy usage is likely to increase.

Even by taking a few simple steps, such as turning the temperature on your thermostat down and turning off the lights when you’re not using them can make all the difference. If you’re able to adopt these changes and gradually make them daily habits, the more significant your potential savings could be.

Along with the financial incentives, you’ll also be reducing your overall carbon footprint to help protect the environment by fighting climate change. Use the following tips to get you started and then go one step further by comparing energy suppliers using an energy comparison site such as Utility Saving Expert. It only takes a few minutes and industry changes have made it easier and faster than ever.

Upgrade your boiler to a modern version

An old and inefficient boiler could be adding hundreds of pounds to your annual energy bill. Although you may pay a larger amount upfront, over a number of years, your patience will pay off as you will be saving more in the long term.

A boiler will account for around 60% of carbon dioxide emissions in a home that is heated via gas, also helping you reduce your overall carbon footprint and reducing the effects of climate change on our planet. Almost every boiler will be rated on an efficiency scale from A to G, with the A grading being the most energy efficient.

Did you know that most brand new boilers also include a 5+ year warranty as standard? Saving you even more money by not having to purchase boiler breakdown cover.

Monitor your energy consumption

Are you aware of how much energy your home is consuming? Through Government initiatives, most energy suppliers will be installing a smart meter in your home free of charge. This helps you track your energy usage. If you are yet to have a smart meter installed in your home, you can purchase a separate energy monitoring device online which typically costs around £30.

By placing it in the kitchen or hallway, the whole family will be able to see it. You may be surprised as to how much energy different appliances consume.

Replace your windows with double glazing windows

Although it may not seem obvious, double glazed windows can also help you reduce your energy bills, this is because this additional layer of glass helps to keep the heat inside your home. They may be expensive, and costs can quickly add up if you have a lot of windows, but it will be worth it over a long period of time. They can also increase your property’s value as many buyer’s now expect this as a standard feature.

Also, if you live in a noisy neighbourhood, they can have the added benefit of reducing the amount of sound you’ll hear from outside. Giving you a warm home and that much needed peace and quiet.

Consider a loft insulation

You could be wasting a lot of generated heat through a poorly insulated roof and walls. Depending on the type of property you reside in and where in the country it’s located, good loft insulation could help you save over £120 per year.

Use a water efficient shower head

If you’re taking long showers, this can consume a large amount of water, baths can waste a lot more. Hot showers will not only use up a lot of water but it will also cost extra to heat up the water. One quick and easy way to save is to purchase a relatively inexpensive water saving showerhead. You can buy these from your local hardware store and even fit it yourself.

Insulate your cavity walls

Similar to loft insulation, you can also insulate your cavity walls. This will help you reduce heat loss in your home and could save you up to £250 per year. The initial cost may seem high, but this investment will pay off in the long term.

Have you considered solar panels?

Solar panels will be attached to your roof and enable your home to generate its own electricity. Look out for solar panels with photovoltaic (PV) cells, as they are able to generate energy and provide up to 40% of your home’s power.

However, it’s important to know that for many people, this option will be far too expensive as it will cost at least £5,000. As the technology improves and manufacturing increases, prices could come down in the near future.

Compare and switch energy suppliers

All of the above are great ways to improve your home’s energy efficiency and save money on your gas and electricity bills. Although the quickest and easiest way to start saving money for most people will be using a price comparison site to compare and switch their energy provider.

Find your most recent energy bill, enter a few details about your property and energy usage and you’ll be presented with a list of options to choose from. These will be sorted by price, helping you quickly identify the best deals on the market. Select a supplier and tariff you’re happy with, enter some additional personal details, proceed to payment and select ‘confirm’ if you’re happy with everything. You’ll be switched over to your new supplier within 21 working days.

We hope you’ve found these energy efficiency tips useful; these are just some of the most popular ones out there.