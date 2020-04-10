Unexpected plaudits for Leader Journalist





The Honorary Consul for the Republic of Tunisia congratulates Leader news and Chief sports editor Andrew Atkinson

THE Honorary Consul for the Republic of Tunisia in the North West, Robert Burnett-Hughes, has contacted Leader newspaper news and Chief sports editor Andrew Atkinson congratulating him on 40 years as a journalist and author.

“Andrew has certainly made his mark – and long may it continue,” said Mr Burnett-Hughes, from his home in Southport.

Los Montesinos, Alicante, based Andrew, 62, began his career under the helm of Mr Burnett-Hughes, former newspaper group proprietor, in the eighties.

“It is pleasing to know of Andrew’s publishing successes and various roles in Spain and elsewhere,” said Mr Burnett-Hughes.

JP and formerly British Consulate for the Tunisian and Ivory Coast, Mr Burnett-Hughes, sold his newspapers’ empire in the nineties.

“The newspaper scene has changed enormously,” said The Honorary Consul for the Republic of Tunisia in the north west, Mr Burnett-Hughes.

“Myself, and wife Sheila, are pleased to hear and delighted with Andrew’s success,” said Mr Burnett-Hughes.

“It was an honour to start out reporting four decades ago under Mr Burnett-Hughes’ group of newspapers across Lancashire,” said Andrew, a reporter for National and local newspapers for 40 years.

Meanwhile Tunisia may impose exceptional taxes on companies, if the government does not find funds during the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said Tunisia needs more than $1bn in domestic and foreign funds.

Tunisia, which has been in economic hardship since the 2011 revolution and has poor health infrastructure, began collecting donations from companies and individuals to tackle social and economic effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

Donations announced at present is approximately $50m. Tunisia reportedly expects to obtain a loan of more than $400m from the International Monetary Fund to help fight the pandemic.

The Prime Minister says Tunisia should depend on the efforts of its people – due to the country’s international partners having enough problems of their own.

Tunisia extended a lockdown, initially in place on March 20, until April 19, preventing people from leaving their homes, only to buy necessities, or to work in certain jobs.

Tunisia has 455 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 14 deaths in the country.