



The premier league has again and again produced drama, excitement, and unparalleled events since the league commenced its journey from 1992.

5 Magic moments

When David Beckham scored from the halfway against Wimbledon, the incident showed his talent, skill, and star quality. He was just 21 years old when he created this magic moment. After a year later, David Beckham helped the United forge another victory.

Do you remember the fight between Keane and Vieira in 1989-1999 and again in 2004-2005. Manchester United won the game over Arsenal by 2 to 1 at Highbury. The match was electrified not only of the arch rivalry of the two teams but also if the two players.

Blackburn won this championship after three years after this tournament started. Alan Shearer wan a star player who scored many goals and helped Rovers to become champion in the year 1994-95.

Eric Cantona was shown a red card for kicking a Crystal palace player. As he was walking down a spectator taunted him, Eric ran into the crowd to kick that spectator.

In March 1997, Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler slipped in the penalty area, the referee governing the game awarded a penalty favoring Liverpool. Robbie Fowler asked the referee to revert back the decision; the official declined to do so. Fowler took the shot, which was saved by David Seaman, but Jason McAteer scored on the rebound. Liverpool won the match 2-1. Fowler showed true sportsmanship.

