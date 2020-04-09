Little Bruce – Nice to see you, to see you nice!





By Andrew Atkinson

Little Bruce, trained by Philip Kirby at Green Oaks Farm stables in Richmond, North Yorkshire, has been pencilled in to a return to racing in November.

“Little Bruce is back at home with one of his owners Sue Soley and her daughter Libby,” said Philip.

The National Hunt season came to an abrupt halt in the coronavirus outbreak that hit racing in Britain, leading to lockdown, shortly after the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Fans of LITTLE BRUCE will love to see this video of him back at home with one of his Owners Sue Soley & daughter Libby …. Posted by Philip Kirby Racing on Monday, 6 April 2020

Eight year old Little Bruce, owned by the Gps partnership, last raced at Musselburgh in February, in the bet365 Edinburgh National Handicap Chase over 4m 1f, finishing fourth behind Bob Mahler, under jockey Tommy Dowson.

Little Bruce won at Catterick in January, in the North Yorkshire Grand National Handicap 3m 6f Chase, carrying 11st 11lb, with Tommy Dowson up.

“Little Bruce will hopefully return in good time for a warm up race – and a tilt at the Cross Country Cheltenham race in November,” said Philip.

Video of Little Bruce: courtesy Philip Kirby.

