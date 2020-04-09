GROUNDED FLEETS





Quote: ‘90% of Ryanair’s aircraft grounded for the coming weeks’

Minimum flight links open for emergencies

By Andrew Atkinson

Ryanair has issued an update on flights, following The Foreign and Commonwealth Office advising to postpone all foreign travel, indefinitely, due to COVID-19.

In a statement Ryanair, who fly to and from Alicante-Elche airport, amongst other European airports, said: “As most EU countries have imposed flight bans or other restrictions, over 90% of Ryanair’s aircraft are grounded for the coming weeks.”

“We will comply with these restrictions at all times. We are working with EU Governments to try to keep some minimum flight links open for emergency reasons, even though the passenger loads on these flights is very low.”

“We are extending this limited schedule by a week, to Thursday April 16.

“Ryanair are operating these flights daily or weekly and all details can be found on the www.ryanair.com website.”

“All the aircraft are disinfected daily. With low loads, social distancing is being optimised on-board.”

“We ask all passengers to co-operate fully with our crews who are doing their best in difficult times to maintain vital links to/from Ireland and to/from the UK to facilitate our passengers and their families to deal with emergencies that may require urgent travel over the coming days and weeks.”

“Ryanair apologises sincerely for the unprecedented grounding of our aircraft fleet, and any schedule disruptions this may have caused, but we must all work together with EU Governments to minimise the impact of Covid-19 on our citizens and our health services.”

Jet2 announced they would be restarting flights on June 17. TUI announced holidays, up to and including May 14, and Marella Cruise holidays, up to and including May 31, will no longer operate.