



In his home town of Bolton, Amir Khan, the former light-welterweight world champion has offered his £5million venue to the NHS to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The facility was meant to open as a wedding venue in August but Khan is now ready to hand over the keys, insisting the safety of the public takes precedence at this stage.

The 33-year-old wrote on Twitter: “I am aware of how difficult it is for the public to get a hospital bed in this tragic time.”

“I am prepared to give my 60,000 square foot 4 story building which is due to be a wedding hall and retail outlet to the NHSuk to help people affected by the coronavirus.

However Khan believes the coronavirus isn’t a mere accident but that it is purposely being used to cull sections of the global population.

The British boxer went into detail about the conspiracy theory on social media, insisting that the official story isn’t the truth.

“I don’t think it’s coming from China. That’s a lie, really. People are saying that they were eating bats and snakes and the poison mixed. What b*****t is that? Do you believe that? I don’t. Coronavirus this, coronavirus that – you’re probably getting bored of it, as I am. Do you not think it’s anything to do with that 5G in these towers that are going up?

“It’s a man-made thing. It’s been put there for a reason – while they test 5G. It might be for population control – get rid of a lot of us, especially when they say that it harms old people. Look at these towers at night-time that have been put up, then telling people not to go out.” Meanwhile Khan has announced food for 10,000 Pakistani families amid the coronavirus lockdown.

A few days later the former world champion took to Instagram sharing his photo and writing, “I’m giving out food to the people of Pakistan. 10,000 families will receive aid.”

He also shared a video from his Islamabad boxing academy, where ration bags were being prepared for distribution.

Amir wrote, “Seeing everyone suffer in Pakistan with food shortage due to the corona virus I have made bags which contain rice, flour, daal, chick peas, juices, water, powder milk, bars of soap.”

“I would like to thank the Pakistan Army for helping us distributing the bags. The bags will be distributed from Amir Khan boxing hall in Islamabad.”