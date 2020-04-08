



The Councillor for Festivities, Mariola Rocamora, has said that starting today the front of the Orihuela and Orihuela Costa town halls will be illuminated in green, “in tribute to all the health workers who are fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“They are risking their lives on the front line every day so that we can win this virus and save the lives of many of the people who have been affected, “said the councillor.

“We want to show our support and encourage them in these difficult weeks,” said Rocamora.

In this way, every evening from 8:00 p.m. the façade of the Orihuela and Orihuela Town Halls will be lit up in green to support all health personnel.