



By Andrew Atkinson

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has apologised after taking a training session in a London park – despite UK Government legislation in the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

“I accept that my actions were not in line with government protocol and we must only have contact with members of our own household,” said Mourinho.

“It is vital we all play our part and follow government advice in order to support our heroes in the NHS and save lives,” added Mourinho.

Former Real Madrid, Porto, Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho was training after the government’s social distancing guidelines, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mourinho, 57, was pictured in Barnet. Government guidelines are to be 2 metres apart.

Mourinho insists he remained the required distance apart during their training session.

A Spurs spokesperson said: “All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors. We shall continue to reinforce this message.”

A government spokesperson said: ‘Our advice is clear and applies to everybody: stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The revelation comes amid a fall out between some Premier League clubs – including Spurs – and politicians to furlough staff under government finance, despite their financial wealth.