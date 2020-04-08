



The Mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, announced the creation of the “Office of Information, Aid and Subsidies COVID-19”, this afternoon in order to “make available to residents a service where they can find all the information available from the many different administrations, whether at the local, provincial, autonomous or state level ”.

This service, which opened its doors on Wednesday, April 8, enables the council to “bring the entire administration closer to the people of the municipality, who have been affected by this crisis and who need help, either of a social or a business nature, self-employed, businesses and SMEs, or any other area that requires such subsidies ”.

The opening hours of office are from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.

Valverde highlighted the importance a WhatsApp line “so that people can quickly resolve their doubts.”

The contact information for the service is by email, WhatsApp or telephone, deatails of which are listed below:

Email: ayudacovid19@orihuela.es

WhatsApp line: 696-42-87-13

Telephone number 96-607-6100 Ext. 1142.

The mayor said that the service will be staffed by people from Social Welfare, Development and Employment, Commerce, Health, Emergencies and Citizen Security.

Bascuñana said that the initiative will be able to “explain and clarify the plethora of information that exists and the many different types of aid and subsidies.

Response to the queries will be either immediate or, for complex cases, later on the same day.

Much of the information is available at www.orihuela.es/infocoronavirus, as well as on the social networks of the Orihuela City Council.