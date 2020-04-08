Gmail collapses with thousands of users going hours without email





This Wednesday, Gmail users have been reporting problems with the Gmail stating that their inboxes were not accept new emails, although they were still able to send and view their in and outboxes without any problem.

In downdetector, the web application that provides an overview of issues and outages from many different services including Gmail, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, there are now thousands of comments protesting that users have been up to five days without receiving their emails.

According to the online outage tracker, several thousand users have complained – which means the issue is likely to be very large

In fact, 54% of the notifications that the page attracted this Wednesday are complaints about the Gmail email reception service. At the moment the official Twitter account of Google Spain has not made any statement about the situation.

Spanish users have also encountered this problem, although the failure is mainly affecting countries such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Greece and Poland.

And it’s not only Europe that has been affected with users in the United States having the same problems.

Many people have said that the fault couldn’t have come at a worse time coinciding as it does with the health crisis caused by the coronavirus.

This is not the first time that Google has had problems with its data traffic and in its web operation. Last year, the main news websites around the world had their services interrupted because of a Google failure that prevented the dissemination of news from media agencies.

Google’s official Twitter account said that they are experiencing indexing issues, but they would keep their followers informed as they gather more information.