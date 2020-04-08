



Bernie Ecclestone, the former president and “owner” of Formula 1, is set to become a father for the fourth time, at 89 years of age with his wife Fabiana Flosi who, at 41, is 48 years his junior.

The former chief executive of the Formula One Group made the announcement that the baby will be born in the summer, a few months before he turns 90.

“He’ll be born in the summer,” Ecclestone told Blick

“Like all parents, we only have one wish: that the child be born healthy.” And hopefully he never expresses the intention of doing something in Formula One,” Ecclestone added.

Ecclestone has been married to his Brazilian wife since 2012. His eldest daughter, Deborah, is currently 65 years old.