



Racing San Miguel training programme – via video links

With football amongst sports on lockdown in the COVID-19 crisis Chief sports editor Andrew Atkinson talks to CD Montesinos player Maccan and applauds Racing San Miguel in their training programme, via video links.

“THE players, coaches and management are waiting for this coronavirus pandemic to be resolved,” said CD Montesinos stalwart Maccan.

CD Montesinos, relegated to the Valencia 2nd Regional G14 last season, were on course to return to the 1st Regional Group 8, topping the league at the time of football lockdown.

“We are awaiting to see what will happen to the soccer league – and how the Championship will be organised to end soccer games that could not be played,” said Maccan.

During the coronavirus situation the Ayunmiento de Los Montesinos have been active in various measures, including spray disinfection of the town, in an attempt to keep the 5,000 inhabitants safe.

CD Montesinos have been one of the main focuses of the Vega Baja hamlet, when it comes to sport, with financial support in the construction of a new stand and playing surface, along with hundreds of fans attending fixtures at the Municipal stadium, with the Full Monte supporters club formed.

“We send our best wishes to the followers of the Montesinos soccer team,” said Maccan.

“We convey their peace of mind, because the entire CD Montesinos team is waiting to finish the league – and return to the 1st Regional and move up the category. “A big hug goes out to all the supporters and to the people of the town,” added Maccan.

Racing San Miguel first team play in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8, being one of a plethora of teams based in San Miguel.

“Despite the exceptional situation in which we find ourselves, due to the coronavirus situation, Racing San Miguel want to resume training as much as possible – aided by new technologies,” said a spokesperson from RSM.

“The youth teams have gathered (by video) to prepare for their return to training – and playing games. Soon the rest of the categories will also begin,” said the spokesperson.