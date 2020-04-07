LEO SAYER FALL OUT





Saville Row – Top Of The Pops – America interest for Torrevieja’s Lee

By Andrew Atkinson

Leo Sayer’s hit ‘One Man Band’ was the misfortune of Lee Howard who lives on the outskirts of Torrevieja – after the singer-songwriter-entertainer did a u-turn on the release of the song.

“I had a record contract with Chrysalis Records and ‘One Man Band’ was given to me by Leo Sayer and Adam Faith. I recorded it at Decca Studios, Tollington Park in London in 1973, produced by Thin Lizzy’s producer Nick Tauber,” Lee told me.

“The arrangements were given, under the proviso by Faith that Leo Sayer wouldn’t bring the song out as a single,” said Lee, who has radio shows on BigFM and RTI in the UK.

“My version of One Man Band was released, which picked up plays on the ‘Beeb’ (BBC).

“However a week later Adam Faith ‘phoned me at my mum’s house, informing me Leo was now also going to release the song.

“Leo Sayer’s version went up the charts – and mine went down,” said Lee, who had a fall out at the time with Leo and Faith.

“We fell out at that time – but we’re okay now,” said Lee.

“Adam Faith’s ‘phone call gave me the bad news. He was going to drive Leo back to Brighton, where Leo lived.

“I was promised another record – but I went more into the record industry side. Chrysalis went on to play a big part of my life.

“The funny thing is, I had a special suit made in Saville Row – to go on Top Of The Pops. And the American side came over to the UK to meet me.

“They wanted to release the track in America – but thought a name change would be a good idea. Robert E Lee,” said Lee.

Sayer, 71, who revealed in 2019 he lost £5m in the music industry, in a career spanning over four decades, is an Australian citizen, resident in Plainlands, Queensland.

Sayer’s first manager was Adam Faith who signed him for Chrysalis (UK) and Warner Bros (USA) in 1973. One Man Band went to No.6 in the UK charts in 1974.

Sayer, You Make Me Feel Like Dancing Grammy Award winning star, staged Just A Boy at 70 Tour 2019.

Sayer’s manager Adam Faith, singer-actor, sadly died following a heart attack, aged 62, in 2003.

“I’m now thankful, as I’m still involved in various projects, both in europe and even more so in the UK,” said Lee.

Lee recalled his ‘phone call from Adam Faith – and the response from his mother: “My mum was gutted about ‘One Man Band’. That’s the music business,” added Lee.