



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a London hospital for medical tests at about 8pm on Sunday evening, ten days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

After announcing his contagion, Boris Johnson reported on Friday that he was still “isolating” at his official Downing Street residence as he still had a “fever” despite feeling “better.” However a worsening of his state of health saw him admitted to a hospital on Sunday evening on the advice of his doctor.

However the measure was said to be purely precautionary and not because of a deterioration in his health so while Foreign Secretary Dominic Rabb will deal with the day to day activity of the government the PM will remain at the forefront of the government response to the epidemic.

“I feel better,” Johnson said in a video posted on his Twitter account. The Premier, who confirmed the his illness on March 27, said he will continue quarantining “until the symptoms disappear.” reports Europa Press.

You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives

Another quick update from me on our campaign against #coronavirus. You are saving lives by staying at home, so I urge you to stick with it this weekend, even if we do have some fine weather.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/4GHmJhxXQ0 — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 3, 2020

Over the weekend it also emerged that his current partner, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, had spent the last week in bed after also registering symptoms of the disease.

“I have spent the last week in bed with the main symptoms of the coronavirus. I didn’t have to get tested, and after seven days off, I feel stronger and recovered, “said Symonds.” Being pregnant with COVID-19 is obviously concerning. To other pregnant women, please read and follow the most current guide, which I found very reassuring. ”

The United Kingdom has registered more than 48,400 infections and almost 5,000 deaths from the coronavirus. In an attempt to strengthen medical services, a 4,000-bed ‘Nightingale’ hospital has been opened at the Excel in London.

Prince Charles, who two weeks ago also tested positive for coronavirus, has officially opened the centre by video conference from his home in Scotland.