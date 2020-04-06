



Manchester City has issued a statement reporting the death of Pep Guardiola’s mother from the coronavirus

Pep Guardiola’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrió, has died of coronavirus at 82 years of age. Manchester City released the tragic news of the death of the first team coach in a statement this afternoon.

“The Manchester City family is devastated to announce the death of Pep’s mother, Dolors Sala Carrió, in Manresa, Barcelona, ​​after contracting coronavirus,” the Premier League Champions said in a statement via its Twitter account. “She was 82 years of age.”

Manchester City said they wanted to send a message of encouragement and condolences to Pep Guardiola, his family and all those close to him.

From the country’s capital there followed another message of condolence. real Madrid, the club chaired by Florentino Pérez said that they too wanted to pay tribute to the mother of the former Barça coach with a heartfelt message on all the club’s social media channels: “Real Madrid CF deeply regrets the death of Dolors Sala Carrió, mother of Pep Guardiola. Our club wants to offer it’s condolences to your family and loved ones.”

Guardiola last month donated £920,000 (€1million) to the Barcelona -based Fundacio Angel Soler Daniel, who are working in conjunction with the Official College of Doctors of Barcelona help combat the outbreak.

The generous offering has gone towards buying essential health equipment needed to help treat people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.