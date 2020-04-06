EASTER TIME ‘AT HOME’ IN MOJÁCAR





For this year’s Holy Week, in a time of very difficult circumstances, Mojácar is trying to celebrate Easter in its own way, even though for the first time in many years, neither the Municipal Band nor the religious images will be paraded around the streets of the town.

The first event of Holy Week is always Palm Sunday’s Procession of the Donkey, a live representation of Jesus’s entrance to Nazareth along with the blessing of the palms at the gates of the Santa María Church Although the procession cannot take place, palms will be displayed on the town’s balconies, windows and terraces, as Mojácar Council wanted to mark this symbolic day as much possible with the distribution of 200 palm leaves blessed by the Parish Priest.

The local Protección Civil team have been placed in charge of the delivery of the palms and at the same time are offering face masks, made by the town seamstresses who are continuing to work hard to supply this vital item to ensure safety for everyone in Mojácar.

The Council’s Culture and Tourism Departments have also launched a campaign to encourage all residents to participate by living and experiencing Easter time, even if it is from their homes.

Culture Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, has called on everyone to record their home videos so that they can be shared on social networks, with the collaboration of the town’s Guadalinfo Computer Centre.

The length of the videos, with the theme of ‘Easter at Home’ should be one minute maximum and may be fun or serious, but always respectful. Drawings, figures made at home, music, traditional recipes or whatever anyone wishes to share can be sent to culturamojácar@gmail.com