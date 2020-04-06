BREAKING: British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, moved to intensive care after being admitted with Coronavirus





British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, moved to intensive care after being admitted with Coronavirus. The health of the Prime Minister has deteriorated since he was admitted to hospital earlier (Sunday / Monday).

A spokesperson for No. 10 Downing Street said: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

The Prime Minster was moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at St. Thomas’ hospital as a precautionary measure because his condition was seen to be worsening during the course of this afternoon. In the ICU he will have access to ventilation units should he need them in order to help his recovery.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been appointed as his deputy”where necessary” while the Prime Minister is in intensive care with Covid-19.

According to the Downing Street spokesman, the Prime Minister, 55, “remains conscious at this time” and is receiving “excellent care”. The spokesman continued to thank “all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

In his latest tweet on Monday afternoon, Johnson said: