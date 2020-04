Coronavirus Policia local de Los Montesinos/pharmacies

By Andrew Atkinson

Hundreds of face masks have been delivered to Los Montesinos Council in the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak that has seen the Vega Baja town in lockdown.

“Vega Fibra donated 300 masks to the Los Montesinos Council, which have been further distributed to local pharmacies,” said a spokesperson.

The masks were taken to local pharmacies by the Policia in Los Montesinos where they will be handed out to the public.