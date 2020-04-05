



Nationally Spain has registered 674 new deaths in the 24 hours to Sunday, 135 less than the previous day. It is the lowest number of victims in nine days and also the first time in that period to record under 800 deaths.

The total deceased has risen to 12,418. Contagions rose to 130,759, with 6,023 new infections in the previous 24 hours, falling from 7,062 and 7,452 on the previous two days.

58,744 people have needed hospitalization and 38,080 have been discharged.

Thursday 8,102 infected……950 deaths

Friday 7,452 infected……932 deaths

Saturday 7,062 infected……809 deaths

Sunday 6,023 infected……674 deaths

Valencia Community closes the week with 7,000 infections and 600 deaths

In the last 24 hours Valencia has recorded a further 41 deaths and there are 283 new cases of coronavirus, 117 people have been discharged from hospital.

Saturday figures were 60 deaths and 277 new cases.

However the Valencia Region ends the week with more than 7,000 cases and over 600 deaths from coronavirus. This puts the latest number of positives at 7,184 and 613 deaths. In the last 24 hours according to the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, 283 new cases have been detected and 41 more people have died.

The majority of infections are in the province of Valencia, 146, followed by Alicante with 68 new cases and 65 in Castellón. The total number of cases since the pandemic started in the Region shows that 3,701 people have tested positive in Valencia, 2,627 in Alicante and 852 in Castellón.

The number of deaths also continues to increase, 41 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 613: 284 in Valencia, 263 in Alicante and 64 in Castellón.

The pressure on hospitals eased slightly, with 76 fewer people admitted to Valencian hospitals than on the previous day with the occupancy of ICUs also decreasing from 70% a few days ago to 63% this Sunday: 1,017 patients are in hospitals in the province of Valencia, 197 of them are in the ICU; 640 are in Alicante hospitals, 140 in ICU; In Castellón there are 244 people in hospital of which 44 of are in the ICU.

The number of infected medical staff is 1,179: 513 in Valencia, 510 in Alicante and 156 in Castellón. There 95 nursing homes with confirmed cases of coronavirus, the majority being in the province of Valencia (59), followed by Alicante with 24 affected homes and another 12 in Castellón.