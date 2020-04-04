Virtual ‘double’ as Red Rum and Potters Corner win! 





By Andrew Atkinson

The Virtual Grand National 40 runners field on Saturday, April 4, was won by tip Potters Corner – with Red Rum, tipped to win the 2020 Race of Champions, obliging.

The virtual race was in place of the Randox Health £1m NH showcase cancelled, due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Charlie Deutsche was well placed as he forged into the lead coming to the second last, but a fall left Tiger Roll in front.

The Virtual Grand National winner was Potters Corner who gained a win, ahead of Walk in The Mill, with Any Second Now, third, Tiger Roll, fourth, and Burrows Saint, fifth.

Potters Corner 18-1 Walk In The Mill 16-1 Any Second Now 10-1 Tiger Roll 5-1 Burrows Saint 12-1

Legendary Red Rum, trained by the late Ginger McCain, gained victory in the 2020 Virtual Race of Champions, ahead of Manifesto, with Tiger Roll, third.

Trainer Nick Alexander, represented by Lake View Lad (fell 11th) in the Virtual Grand National, speaks about life in the second week of the coronavirus lockdown in racing.

“I have barely been off the farm since March 16, but the new routine is working well.

“The horses are all fine – and the staff have been fantastic,” said Nick.

Following sports worldwide in lockdown, Nick said: “Predictably the news from around the world becomes grimmer each day – sadly it is going to continue to worsen – before it improves.

“Improve it will, and our thoughts and prayers are with those directly affected by this horrible illness and those feeling threatened in their isolation.”

NH Racing, at present, is postponed until July 1: “That is irrelevant. We feel incredibly lucky to have fresh air, space, supplies, and a job to do each day – supported by our wonderful owners.

“Life feels surreal – and feels more surreal with the Virtual Grand National and represented by Lake View Lad. “This little bit of silliness will hopefully distract the nation – and put a smile on lots of faces.

“Designed as a fundraiser for NHS Charities it will be tremendous if everyone joins in and raises a huge amount of money for our utterly brilliant NHS workers, under such duress at present.

“Stay safe, healthy and strong everyone. Happy days will return.”

There was criticism for jockey AP McCoy after the race with the former champion jockey robustly defending himself in the face of abuse he got on social media for the terrible ride the virtual gave him on Don’t Push It in the Champions Race.