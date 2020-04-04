



Pedro Sánchez extends the state of alarm until April 26

Fernando Simón, main advisor to the Prime Minister on the health dimension of this crisis, said yesterday that “we must continue to take extreme care”

The Government has taken the decision to extend the state of alarm for two more weeks after the meeting that the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, held with his scientific committee this morning.

Fernando Simón, Pedro Sánchez’s main advisor on the health dimension of this crisis, said yesterday that despite the positive data that the contagion curve was beginning to show, “we must continue to take extreme care to avoid shooting ourselves.”

As such, the Cabinet is proposing to extend the lockdown until April 26.

For this, the PM must now seek support among the opposition parliamentary groups, who have criticised him in recent days for “not seeking consensus” with the rest of the opposition parties.