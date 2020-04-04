Spain has most infections per million inhabitants: 2,565





The coronavirus pandemic does not stop. The 117,710 cases registered until this Saturday place Spain as the country with the highest infection rate per million inhabitants in the world: 2,565 people infected in every million of the population of 45.6 million Spaniards, 0.2%.

That indicator, in the case of Spain, is much higher than figures shown by other countries in the world that are severely affected by the pandemic such as Italy, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Iran, France and China.

From the list of nations with the most cases of coronavirus registered so far (according to the latest official WHO data available on Friday, March 3), Spain is the country that shows the worst ratio of infected per million inhabitants. :

– Italy , 119,827 infected and a population of 60 million people: 1,997 infected / million inhabitants.

– Switzerland , 17,070 infected and a population of 8.7 million people: 1,962 infected / million inhabitants.

– Germany , 73,522 infected and a population of 81.4 million people: 903 infected / million inhabitants.

– France , 56,261 infected and a population of 65.7 million people: 856 infected / million inhabitants.

– United States , 245,573 infected and a population of 333.5 million people: 736 infected / million inhabitants.

-Iran, 47,593 infected and a population of 84 million people: 566 infected / million inhabitants.

– United Kingdom , 29,478 infected and a population of 66.6 million people: 442 infected / million inhabitants.

-China , 82,724 infected and a population of 1.41 billion people: 59 infected / million inhabitants.

Not included in this calculation are countries whose populations is less than a million inhabitants, such as Luxembourg (2,319 cases in 600,000 inhabitants) or Iceland (1,200 cases in just over 300,000 inhabitants).

Spain is therefore the country with the highest gross contagion rate among the major victims of the pandemic. A 0.2% of the total of the Spanish population has tested positive for the COVID-19.

The number of deaths per million inhabitants is still slightly higher in Italy (14,681) than in Spain (10,935): 244 compared to 239.