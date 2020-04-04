PRAISE FROM ROJALES MAYOR “AN EXAMPLE TO FOLLOW.”





Commander Manuel Navarro Mora of Rojales pilots Air Force A400M to detect coronavirus from Shanghai

By Andrew Atkinson

Commander Manuel Navarro Mora of Rojales piloted the Air Force A400M plane that landed on March 30 at the air base of Torrejón de Ardoz with a million rapid tests to detect the coronavirus from Shanghai.

The Ayunmiento Rojales has praised the Commander, saying: “From the Hon. Rojales City Council we want to recognise the great work always carried out, particularly in these difficult days.

“Commander Manuel Navarro Mora, a resident of Rojales, piloted the Air Force A400M plane that landed on Monday afternoon, at the air base of Torrejón de Ardoz, with a million rapid tests to detect the coronavirus from Shanghai. “Thanks for your work Manuel, you are a pride for all your Rojales neighbours.”

Also, during the coronavirus epidemic lockdown the Ayuntamiento said: “We thank all those people who are also at the foot of the ladder for their jobs, including the local police, civil protection, medical and all the volunteers.

“Those who prepare material to alleviate the progress of COVID19.

“And to small businesses and bars and restaurants, that have closed their doors, as a preventive measure.

“Giving encouragement to all of you who are at home contributing. Rojales is an example to follow.”

In Los Montesinos the Ayuntamiento carried out the second disinfection spraying operation of the week on April 3, throughout the Vega Baja town and urbanisation of La Herrada, where the town’s 5,000 population were informed to remain indoors.

Friday spraying in Los Montesinos Posted by Kevin Reardon on Saturday, 4 April 2020

Los Montesinos, La Herrada residents Barry and Elaine Butlin reside on La Herrada: “It’s important people stay indoors,” said Elaine, who took the photo below of the disinfection spraying from indoors.