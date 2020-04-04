Flights to Alicante-Elche airport on sale – despite COVID-19 lockdown





By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

Flights to Alicante-Elche airport are on sale for this month – despite all commercial flights being cancelled due to the lockdown imposed by the Spanish Government in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

Despite the closure of all their stores, Tour operator Tui is selling package holidays for April 21 onwards, including a £330 per person break to Alicante-Elche airport.

“As the advice against all but essential travel is currently in place until April 16, all holidays departing after this date are still available to book and planned to operate,” said a Tui spokesperson.

“Should the advice be extended, we will proactively contact affected customers to discuss their options and take holidays off sale,” they added.

Three people who boarded a flight at Alicante-Elche airport in March to return to the UK have been diagnosed as positive for coronavirus. Two are in ICU.

Airports throughout Europe are not undertaking commercial flights, with only repatriation flights and emergency services going ahead, in a drastic bid to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Military flights, air ambulance, police and goods delivered, via air freight, are still operational.

Spain are amongst a plethora of countries also choosing to close their borders.

Check the Brits in Spain Facebook page for details of available flights and all the latest travel information issued by the Foreign Office.