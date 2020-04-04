By Andrew Atkinson
A coronavirus alert has been made after three people tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 who boarded a flight from Alicante-Elche airport last month.
The passengers boarded a flight with Ryanair at Alicante-Elche airport after spending time in Benidorm.
Alex Twidal from Kingston Upon Hull said: “Three of my family members flew home from Benidorm, via Alicante-Elche Airport on Friday, March 20, with Ryanair.
“The Flight Number FR9078, Gate Number B29; departure time 19:55; to Leeds Bradford Airport.
“They have come back with coronavirus. Two of them are in hospital – trying to fight.”
Alex said: “I honestly cannot tell you how heartbreaking this is for me and the family.
“If you was on that flight please get checked out immediately.”
WTF were they doing travelling in March when the virus was known to be there ?
It’s this kind of idiotic selfishness that has ramped up the virus all over the world !