



By Andrew Atkinson

A coronavirus alert has been made after three people tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 who boarded a flight from Alicante-Elche airport last month.

The passengers boarded a flight with Ryanair at Alicante-Elche airport after spending time in Benidorm.

Alex Twidal from Kingston Upon Hull said: “Three of my family members flew home from Benidorm, via Alicante-Elche Airport on Friday, March 20, with Ryanair.

“The Flight Number FR9078, Gate Number B29; departure time 19:55; to Leeds Bradford Airport.

“They have come back with coronavirus. Two of them are in hospital – trying to fight.”

Alex said: “I honestly cannot tell you how heartbreaking this is for me and the family.

“If you was on that flight please get checked out immediately.”