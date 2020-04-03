



No sportsperson is perfect, as such, there will always be mistakes during game play. On the bright side, there is nothing known as bad publicity, its all just publicity. Therefore, good or bad, mistake or not mistake, as long as people remember you that’s all that counts. That being let us look at some of the worst plays ever in NFL history.

NFL Mistakes

Wrong Direction Run

One of the worst mistakes ever made in NFL history was in 1964. Jim Marshal, who was playing for the Vikings managed to pick up a fumbled pass from, their opponent.

Afterwards he ran down the ground with hopes of getting a point for his team. This was all done well except for the fact that he was running in the wrong direction, as such he won the other time 2 points. Fortunately for him, the Vikings still managed to walk away victorious.

Rejoicing Without the Win

Most athletes have a tendency of rejoicing a bit too early, once they feel close to the end, they rejoice without waiting to reach the cross line. This, however has cost may teams a win. In the NFL this cost his team a twin.

What causes players to make such mistakes?

There are several reasons that can lead to players make mistakes. As such players need to make sure that they are careful when they play at all times.

One of the main things that causes players to makes mistakes in the NFL is pride, when thy want to show off, they are bound to make a mistake as they do so.

Another thing that causes players to make mistakes is being over confident. When they think they have yet, yet in actual fact, they don't have it and they are far from it.