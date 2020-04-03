



The private care facility has introduced measures that the Generalitat says has brought the situation under control

Around half a dozen auxiliary workers from the centre are at home in isolation

The Santo Hospital La Inmaculada nursing home in Torrevieja has identified three cases of residents with coronavirus in the centre in recent days, although there could be more, according to the Spanish press. The private nursing home, with eighty places, has isolated the cases on one wing of the building with the other occupants of that wing moved elsewhere.

Half a dozen members of staff are also at home in self-isolation, having developed symptoms compatible with the disease. The Generalitat, says that the situation is under control and does not consider that, for the moment, it needs to intervene, as it has done in a number of other centres in the province of Alicante.

La Inmaculada, known as “residence of the nuns” is the second largest care home, among the many that operate in Torrevieja. It is privately managed and linked to the congregation of the Missionary Carmelite Sisters, it has, according to its statutes, a managing body through a foundation which is chaired by the mayor of Torrevieja.

When the mayor was contacted by the media he said that he had no knowledge of the outbreak, reiterating via a videoconference that he is still being denied information on cases in the town by the Generalitat, despite presiding over the governing council.

In Torrevieja’s public care home, which accommodates 173 residents, sources from the centre report at least one case of the virus although the Generalitat refuses to report on the situation.

It continues to refuse to provide information on the incidence of the pandemic, and of the deceased, and refuses to respond to the request for information on this case, which is reported unofficially by workers, family members and health personnel.

The Ministry of Health continues to state that “it is not giving data for residences.”