Montestan’s take ON BOWLS.





Before we kick off from last week’s take let me just say, that if you are just beginning, do not be put off by the rules and perhaps negative things people tell you. Just have a go and if you are thinking of getting some bowls get some cheap second hand ones first, just to get a feel and idea of how they react.

Also I have had a correction apparently there are two grass greens at Cabrera BC down Almeria way I have been informed, though they do not play in our leagues. Are there any more ?

Back to bowls, for example, I after a couple of goes using some club bowls, decided to buy a set (4 )they normally come in that number and as we ramble on later you’ll see why. I managed to get a set of Size 1 Hensalite’s for 40 euros.

I went up the club for a roll up and while having a pause from practising one of the members picked up one my bowls, had a look ,and said “ You won’t be able to play with those they are out of date.” Well I was a bit miffed as I had no idea there was any restrictions at all like this and a bit downhearted thinking 40 euros was down the drain.

I turned to the club coach who had given me some lessons. I told him what had been said and his immediate response ”That ‘s a load of rubbish.” I will explain why later but as I previously mentioned you will get a lot of stuff told you and, if in doubt , go to someone like the coach or club captain and they will always give you good advice.

Right ! we were into bowls colour, size, weight and bias last week, landing up quoting a rule on how the bias was regulated. As mentioned the bias is regulated by WB standard bowl, all manufacturers produce a range of bowls with bias’s and produce curves showing how they are in comparison to the WB and they are given usually different names.

For example Drakes Pride do in their Professional range d-tec, pro50, and XP. The d-tec, has a tight trajectory, pro 50 medium, and XP wide, usually the manufacturers give an explanation of its use as well. This can all be found online and it is interesting to look at all the manufacturers curves, their products and prices.

Going back to the World Bowls Stamp. All manufactures are “licensed testers” and as each bowl is produced it is stamped with weight ,size, bias and “Date” and need to be tested at least every 10 years. Hang on ! Says you, isn’t that what the bloke told you ! Okay we need to go back to the rules.

Rule. 52.1.4. The requirement for distinguishing marks applies to all International Events, World Bowls championships and Commonwealth Games.

Rule.52.1.5. For Domestic Play. Member National Authorities can decide the requirements for distinguishing marks.

Rule.52.2.3. For Domestic Play. Member National Authorities can decide for re-testing and re-stamping bowls.

These three rules cover it. Our controlling bodies are Fedaracion de Bolos de la Comunidad Valenciana and the Levante Lawn Bowls and I understand that for all domestic play including local leagues and championships there is no need for re testing if the bowls are out of date.

Whether this applies to Regional and National Championships I don’t know, but I am sure I will be informed after this take. So no worries! By the way, if you want your bowls re-tested it will be around 30 quid plus carriage. (Drakes Pride). That’s it for now catch you next week.

