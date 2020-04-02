LEE KEEPS THE FAITH!





‘One Man Band’ U-turn by Leo Sayer

NEXT week in The Leader, Torrevieja musician and radio presenter Lee Howard talks to reporter Andrew Atkinson about Grammy Award winning star Leo Sayer’s hit ‘One Man Band’ being snatched away from him.

“I had a record contract with Chrysalis Records and One Man Band was given to me by Leo Sayer and Adam Faith.

“I recorded it at Decca Studios, Tollington Park in London in 1973, produced by Thin Lizzy’s producer Nick Tauber,” said Lee.

“However, in a change of mind, agent Adam Faith rang me, saying Leo was releasing the song.

“I had a fall out at the time with Leo and Faith,” said Lee, who had a special suit made in Saville Row – to go on Top Of The Pops – and interest from America. ANOTHER LEADER EXCLUSIVE.